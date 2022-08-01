Eskom seeks business backing in fight to end load shedding

Eskom has met with CEOs and top leadership from at least 70 businesses in a JSE- and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)-led session.

“The purpose of the discussions was to identify initiatives where the parties can collaborate and plant the seeds of opportunity to leverage private sector investment capacity and harvest the low hanging fruit in the electricity industry,” Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said.

De Ruyter called on the business leaders to support the power utility’s electricity strategy by “pursuing opportunities to make investments and realising savings benefits from the reforms of the electricity industry” that were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently.

According to Eskom, the session identified four areas where private business can make an impact including:

Opportunities to invest in own-generation projects and independent power producers (IPPs) through land leasing and wheeling arrangements;

Encourage the use of electricity sparingly to safeguard the national grid through co-ordinated energy efficiency campaigns;

Provide support for security interventions to protect the electricity infrastructure from vandalism and theft; and

Contribute to the development and alignment of enabling policies related to the fiscus and environmental, energy and industrial sectors.

“During a robust question-and-answer session, company CEOs expressed their appreciation of Eskom’s transparency on the key issues, offered practical solutions to unlock generation capacity and pledged their support of the public utility’s plan in partnership with the relevant government role players. Through BLSA, a framework for delivery will be tabled with companies to ensure traction on the agreed initiatives.

“The parties have committed to extending the discussions to stakeholders based in both Cape Town and Durban, where some of the large electricity users and potential electricity investors are based,” Eskom said.