Euphoria’s hosted PBX for private gyms, personal trainers – a perfect fit for fitness

There is more to the evolving South African fitness industry than simply swiping in and out at your local fitness club. Digital transformation is accelerating the move towards multi-platform training solutions that leverage technology to provide more convenient and immersive fitness experiences.

Streaming and virtual training are on the rise. But even personal trainers who favour a more traditional approach can use new digital communication and CRM (customer relationship management) technology to boost their businesses.

Integrated calls and video conferencing – streamlining real-world and virtual training

A hosted PBX business phone solution provides universal connectivity across multiple devices, so even if a personal trainer is not at the gym, they can receive and make calls from their mobile devices, even if the client calls the gym directly.

Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) and cloud computing technologies enable cross-platform communication that includes phone, e-mail, online video conferencing and even chat via social media platforms.

Euphoria Telecom’s integration with Microsoft Teams is the latest in a growing offering of third-party software enhancements that bring trainers to their clients in the comfort of their own homes for virtual training sessions.

With Euphoria’s call centre functionality and Microsoft Teams working together, Teams is integrated with a full-service telephony solution, meaning you can now make calls straight from the Teams interface rather than having to use two different platforms for calling and conferencing.

Scalable telephony for private gyms

Whether you run a small, specialised boxing gym, sell fitness supplements direct to the public or are part of a national group of fitness clubs, Euphoria’s cloud-hosted PBX systems are fully scalable, connecting anything from three to a thousand-plus employees to the network.

Euphoria Telecom’s full-service VoIP, cloud-hosted business telephony platform is also integrated with Zoho CRM software, which allows you or your frontline staff to interact with your clients via telephone, e-mail, live chat and social media, all from one streamlined interface. Every interaction across all channels is recorded in one place and accessible at the touch of a button.

Rather than keep clients on hold for too long, even if there is no one at the desk to man the phones, calls can be automatically routed to cellphones connected via a dedicated app, so that no calls ever go unanswered.

If a caller rings in to find out about classes or training schedules, you can set up automatic voice prompt options to answer these and other simple queries and free up the front desk to deal with more complicated enquiries.

If you have sales or support staff taking calls, call recording allows you to monitor their performance. If any customer disputes arise, call recording also allows you to review customer interactions to address any concerns.

With a cloud-hosted PBX system from Euphoria, all calls are made via the Internet, so call costs are lowered with fixed per-minute or per-second rates and calls between branches are free. Prepaid and post-paid options are also available to manage your monthly call costs and there is no need to sign up for a long-term subscription or contract.

Future-fit communication in action

Fitness, like any other industry, is embracing digital transformation to reach wider audiences and boost multi-platform communication options to get the best out of their telephony and customer service tools.

Euphoria Telecom offers gyms, private trainers and fitness businesses of all types an affordable, made-to-fit, cloud-hosted telephony solution that provides better access to trainers, facilities and fitness products in the real and virtual worlds.

