Everything PC S01E03 – ‘The story of Intel – part 1’

In the third episode of Everything PC, we begin our adventure into the world of Intel, the company that in many respects started it all back in 1968.

In this episode, the first of a two-parter, Everything PC hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius look at the storied history of Intel, from its founding by chemist Gordon Moore and physicist Robert Noyce, to its chip designs that helped create and their transform the personal computer industry.

In many respects, Intel is the flip side of the AMD story, which we covered in episodes 1 and 2 of Everything PC — and we do recommend starting with those if you are new to the show (welcome).

Find Everything PC S01E01 and S01E02 here

In this episode, we unpack Intel’s early history and its phenomenal rise in the 1980s and 1990s, and how it later lost its mojo amid management upheavals and other self-inflicted wounds.

Part 2 of the Intel story, in which we look at the company’s future prospects under the leadership of Pat Gelsinger, will be published next week.

