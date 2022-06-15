Everything PC S01E06 – ‘Apple Silicon’

In the final episode of season 1 of TechCentral’s Everything PC show, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius discuss Apple’s decision to design its own chips for Mac.

There’s no doubt that Apple’s decision to ditch Intel in favour of its own silicon designs – the chips are made by Taiwan’s TSMC – has had a significant impact, not only on the company, but on the broader computer industry.

Apple’s latest computers, based on the M1 chip (and more recently, the M2), are fast and energy efficient. They have also caught the attention of the Windows PC world.

Everything PC is now available on Apple Podcasts

But just how good is Apple Silicon, and what will it take for the PC industry to catch up – as it transpires, AMD is not far behind, but it’s a much more challenging picture for Intel.

Find Everything PC S01E01, S01E02, S01E03, S01E04 and S01E05 here

Just how innovative is Apple being with its own silicon, and how heavily it leaning on innovation by its partner, TSMC? Though Apple has made significant advances with its own silicon, there is a side to the story it’s less keen for its users to hear. We unpack what this is in the final episode of season 1.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

Subscribe to Everything PC

To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe now:

The video version of Everything PC will be distributed via TechCentral’s main YouTube channel. Hit the subscribe button and then the bell icon to be notified whenever a new episode is published.

Subscribe to our other shows

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page.

Sponsorship opportunity

Advertising and sponsorship opportunities on Everything PC are available by reaching out to Natalie Kock. We have exciting ideas about how to integrate your brand with the show, so please do make contact.