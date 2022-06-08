Everything PC S01E05 – ‘Nvidia: The Green Goblin’

Nvidia is one of the most interesting – and controversial – companies in the computer industry today.

In episode 5 of TechCentral’s new podcast series, Everything PC, show hosts Gerhard Pretorius and Duncan McLeod tackle the “Green Goblin” – Pretorius’s description for Nvidia – and have a look at why it is simultaneously admired, feared and even loathed in the computer industry.

Founded almost 30 years ago by Taiwanese-American businessman and technologist Jensen Huang — who continues to serves as CEO — Nvidia was (and is) a pioneer in computer graphics. But the company’s rise to the top has been littered with controversies, including aggressive litigation.

Topics discussed in this episode include:

Where the name Nvidia comes from

Why Nvidia is not particularly liked by its industry peers

Why the company tried to buy ARM (and why it failed)

The GPU shortage and why it’s finally easing

Why the data centre is so important for Nvidia – and how did a GPU maker end up as a major player in the data centre?

What can gamers look forward to in the RTX 4000 line being introduced later this year?

Much more besides

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

