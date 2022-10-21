Everything PC S02E05 – ‘A window on HP’

In this special episode of Everything PC, HP Southern Africa regional director Yesh Surjoodeen and Microsoft South Africa chief operating officer Colin Erasmus are in the studio.

They join show hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius for a discussion on what they do best in this show: personal computers, with a focus on Windows 11. HP and Microsoft are sponsors of season 2 of Everything PC.

In the discussion, Erasmus talks about how Windows 11 has been received by the local market. He also unpacks the 22H2 release, and the new features it brings to PC users.

Surjoodeen talks about the demerger of HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and the impact that has had on the local operations. He also chats about HP’s PC line-up, especially its laptops.

Erasmus then delves into Microsoft Work Trend Index report, which surveyed companies around the world, including in South Africa, and what it found about workplace trends and the hybrid workforce.

And being Everything PC, there’s plenty of talk about semiconductors, PC peripherals and plenty more besides — including a look at accessibility in Windows for vision-impaired users.

