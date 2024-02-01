FNB eBucks coming to Spar stores

FNB has partnered with grocery retailer Spar to offer FNB Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB clients up to 15% back in eBucks when they shop in-store at Spar, SuperSpar, KwikSpar and Tops using their virtual cards.

Customers must opt in for earning eBucks at Spar on their FNB or RMB Private Bank apps, and to use their virtual cards to transact to earn the maximum rewards.

One of the key security features of the FNB and RMB Private Bank virtual card is its dynamic CVV (card verification value). The dynamic CVV number changes frequently to provide clients with better protection from fraud.

The eBucks rewards programme and Spar grocery partner earn rules include: