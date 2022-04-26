Former Samsung Africa CEO joins Telkom board

Telkom has appointed Sung Hyuck Yoon, a former CEO and president of Samsung Africa, to its board as a non-executive director, the telecommunications operator said in a filing to shareholders on Tuesday.

Sung, who joins the board on 1 May, offers “unique executive experience across three continents, including 16 years in the US and four years in Africa”, Telkom said.

“He has a proven track record of turning around difficult business situations and significantly growing both new and existing business categories. He is an expert in tailoring global strategies to suit the needs of each market, and possesses hands-on technical knowledge across numerous product categories.”

Sung, Telkom said, has worked with Samsung Electronics in a range of capacities, and across the world as CEO and president in South Africa, head of mobile sales and head of TV and audio-visual sales. He also previously worked at IBM in the US. He has headed new business development for Samsung in Korea and is currently an advisor to Samsung Electronics in Korea.

Sung has an MBA from the University of Illinois and a BA in sociology from Korea University. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media