HPE redefines digital transformation

Digital transformation is being redefined in HPE’s customers’ newest business models and operations in industries across the board. The new decade has seen a massive wave of digital transformation where the apps and data that create and run enterprises are now underpinned by an operating model distributed across a wide variety of clouds.

Today’s apps, data and intellectual property live all over the place, from the edge to the cloud, and everything in between. Now, thanks to innovation in container technologies and edge computing, and the shift to “everything-as-a-service”, business models are bringing previously unimagined levels of financial flexibility, apps and data that can live anywhere, without the need for any compromises.

Businesses can accelerate growth and innovation anywhere, everywhere and at any time. And as with any strong partnership, two leading companies have joined forces to bring their customers the best solutions to meet the needs of today’s hybrid world.

This shows how immense the potential for hybrid-as-a-service really is

These two companies are HPE and Microsoft. Microsoft’s Azure Stack hyperconverged infrastructure, also known as HCI, is where hyperconverged infrastructure is a software-defined and unified system that combines all the disparate and siloed elements of a traditional data centre into a smaller, more efficient and productive solution — by optimising an organisation’s workloads in a hyperconverged way.

This means a significant drop in data centre complexity, an increase in scalability, big cost savings and simplified operations. There are 715 million users on the Microsoft Azure Active Directory and 85% of Fortune 500 companies have adopted Microsoft Cloud.

This shows how immense the potential for hybrid-as-a-service really is. HPE firmly believes in accelerating digital transformation in today’s distributed cloud world. The company sees the world where apps and data now live, which is everywhere in the cloud, in the edge, in colocation facilities and in data centres.

The data explosion that’s happening at the edge, where we are now seeing 75% of data being created, is moving us from data centres to many centres of data, and this partnership is helping companies address this hybrid world, meet compliance needs and manage data sovereignty, economics, customisation, and latency performance requirements.

HPE GreenLake cloud services have been tailored to meet the needs of organisations in every industry, and for the most demanding workloads. Each industry has different regulatory, business and technical requirements regarding the key applications, and HPE has relationships, expertise and workload-optimised technologies built during its decades of working with its customers and their data.

Learn more

As you move to incorporate software-defined data centre technologies into your data centre environment, HPE and Microsoft have you covered. HPE Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI offer a choice of ready-to-go validated solution configurations, based on specific HPE ProLiant Servers and components which are tested, optimized and validated with Azure Stack HCI OS to deliver reliable solid performance and high availability for HCI. Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct uses industry-standard servers with locally attached drives to create highly available, highly scalable software-defined storage at a fraction of the cost of traditional storage-area network or network-attached storage arrays.

For more information, visit our page here.