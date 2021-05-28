Fortinet announces Secure SD-WAN integration with Google Cloud - TechCentral

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced an integration of the company’s industry-leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Centre (NCC). Fortinet is extending the benefits of its industry-leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection across distributed sites, Google Cloud workloads and applications. Fortinet is delivering the most complete and simplified cloud on-ramp experience through its Secure SD-WAN solution.

Securing multi- and hybrid clouds that enterprises rely on

Over 90% of enterprises employ multi- and hybrid clouds, allowing their applications to reside anywhere – from on-campus to branch to data centre to cloud. Where these applications reside should be transparent to the end user. This challenges organisations to interconnect applications and data across clouds, data centres, and branches to achieve this – sometimes at the expenses of security and operational efficiency.

Global enterprises are each at a different inflection point on the cloud migration journey. With the integration of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and Google’s NCC, we are offering customers the unique opportunity to secure the cloud on-ramp into the cloud, between clouds and within the cloud. At the same time, Fortinet offers the best quality of experience of applications, regardless of where the application is deployed.” — John Maddison, EVP of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

Fortinet helps address these challenges by providing the industry’s broadest coverage of use cases, enabling seamless, secure, and superior quality of experience (QoE) of applications, no matter where the application is deployed. By integrating with Google Cloud’s NCC, Fortinet is expanding its existing Secure SD-WAN and cloud on-ramp capabilities to joint customers. Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN with Network Connectivity Centre allows customers to more effectively interconnect applications and workloads running on GCP for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. This delivers the best of both worlds, bridging a first-party native cloud underlay from GCP with best-in-class Secure SD-WAN and cloud on-ramp service from Fortinet. This results in a more simplified, automated and operationally efficient cloud migration experience – all with the industry-best security intelligence and protection from FortiGuard Labs.

As customers continue their digital transformation journeys, they need optimised connectivity, reduced operational burden and lower costs without compromising security. By further expanding our partnership with Fortinet through their integration with the Network Connectivity Centre, we’re empowering our customers’ cloud journeys by simplifying and securing their applications. — Shailesh Shukla, vice president, product management and GM for networking at Google Cloud

By supporting the following use cases, Fortinet provides end-to-end security for organisations at various stages of their cloud journey and operational simplicity:

Site-to-cloud and site-to-site connectivity for improved user experience: Fortinet Secure SD-WAN delivers seamless cloud on-ramp orchestration to provide customers fast and reliable network connectivity for organisations to keep productivity across globally distributed sites and across cloud environments.

Protection of the cloud on-ramp: Fortinet supports organisations’ cloud on-ramp journey, providing faster access to cloud resources and the best possible user experience. As a result, organisations are able to ensure their critical data, applications and workflows are consistently available while receiving consistent protection.

Security across multi-cloud environments: Fortinet provides centralised visibility and control and consistent security policies across multi-cloud environments, enabling secure applications and connectivity from data centre to cloud.

Security within the cloud: Fortinet delivers leading cloud network security, segmentation, visibility and best-in-class security protection powered by FortiGuard Labs to protect applications, workloads and their underlying data within the cloud from inbound and lateral threats.

Fortinet adaptive cloud security for Google Cloud Platform

With the integration to Google Cloud’s NCC, Fortinet expands upon its Adaptive Cloud Security portfolio’s existing broad list of integrations with Google Cloud to deliver even more integrated and simplified cloud operations.

Fortinet provides users with consistent, best-in-class enterprise security to Google Cloud-based environments through the following existing integrations:

FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall on Google Cloud: The FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall on Google Cloud delivers networking and SD-WAN capabilities for organisations of all sizes, with the flexibility to be deployed as next-generation firewall and/or VPN gateway.

FortiWeb cloud WAF-as-a-service: The FortiWeb WAF gateways are able to run in several Google Cloud regions. This allows organisations to scrub application traffic within the same region that their applications reside, addressing performance and regulation concerns, as well as keeping traffic cost to a minimum.

Cloud workload protection with FortiCWP: FortiCWP uses API-level integration into Google Cloud management and security services to monitor and track cloud resources including their configurations, activity and traffic flows. FortiCWP also integrates with Google Security Command Centre (SCC).

Industry-leading secure SD-WAN with Adaptive Cloud Security

FortiGate Secure SD-WAN together with Adaptive Cloud Security enables better, more secure application experiences for users and branch offices by providing encrypted data transports, granular segmentation and application-layer protection against advanced threats. Fortinet also provides a seamless overlay network with uniform policies across multi-clouds.

As a recognised leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls and WAN Edge Infrastructure, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the only solution in the market providing converged networking and security capabilities through a single solution. Additionally, Fortinet’s Adaptive Cloud Security is supported by a large number of Fortinet Fabric-Ready ecosystem partners and integrations, enabling customers to freely integrate cloud security from Fortinet in any cloud environment.

In addition, Fortinet offers the broadest native cloud security with tight integrations on major cloud platforms including GCP, further enabling customers to automate and orchestrate securely between all major public cloud platforms, network edges and data centres.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated and automated protection across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office. Ranking number one in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510 000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.