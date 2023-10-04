Frogfoot promises uncapped fibre internet for R10/day

Fibre telecommunications operator Frogfoot Networks has announced a pilot initiative aimed at providing cheap and uncapped prepaid internet in low-income communities.

Called Frogfoot Rise, the initiative is similar to Vumatel’s Vuma Reach programme that is deploying uncapped fibre in places such as Johannesburg’s high-density Alexandra township and Kayamandi in Stellenbosch ahead of a wider national roll-out.

“Frogfoot Rise will be rolled out across 40 000 to 45 000 homes over the next three to six months, with areas in Vrygrond and Phillipi in the Western Cape earmarked for the initial phases,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “All areas fall outside Frogfoot’s current footprint and fall in higher-density, underserved areas.”

“Frogfoot Networks’ ambition is to bring access to uncapped connectivity to as many South Africans as possible, said chief product officer David Coleman. “Of course, this will have to be accomplished through a mix of technologies, but it makes more sense to provide the communities that border our footprint with fibre-based wireless connectivity.

“Frogfoot Rise will provide them with a more stable and cost-effective internet experience with uncapped access for less than R10/day,” he added.

Retail packages will start from a 10Mbit/s (5Mbit/s upload speed) voucher for seven days at R69. There will also be a 50Mbit/s (25Mbit/s up) voucher valid for 30 days.

Frogfoot Wi-Fi

“Unlike traditional fibre installations, Frogfoot Rise simplifies access for residents by installing an optical network terminal (ONT) that includes built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. This means that there is no extra fibre installation required by the internet service provider, while residents don’t need an additional router to access the internet,” it said.

Frogfoot said it will work closely with local communities to build the fibre network, including deploying the ONTs.

“Local partners play a pivotal role in building the fibre network, installing ONTs, conducting activations and recharge campaigns, as well as network maintenance, bringing longer-term benefits to the communities that they live in,” Frogfoot said.

“Engagement has been going on for some time now in the pilot areas, and working closely with the community enables us to build these virtual highways in a way that local communities feel part of it,” added Coleman. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media