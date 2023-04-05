Get featured on South Africa’s best technology talk show

It’s been a great start to the year for the TechCentral Show (TCS), South Africa’s leading online technology talk show.

TCS – previously TC|Daily – has proved to be a huge success since its launch last year, with its new name aligning the show more closely with TechCentral, South Africa’s premier business technology news publication.

Unlike other interview platforms, TCS is entirely editorially driven – guests don’t pay to appear on the show but are invited to do so by TechCentral’s editorial team.

With a great line-up of interviews – recent guests have included MetroFibre Networx CEO Jan-Jan Bezuidenhout, Kalon Venture Partners CEO Clive Butkow, Pargo CEO Lars Veul, Pinnacle CEO Tim Humphreys-Davies and Convergence Partners CEO Brandon Doyle – the show has filled a big and important gap in South Africa’s ICT landscape, providing the sector with interesting, high-level conversations about everything from IT services to broadband to solar energy to the latest in satellite technology.

Presented by TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod, TCS brings you the same high-quality and engaging interviews you’ve come to expect only from South Africa’s market leader in business technology news.

Get your executives showcased on TCS+

Our sponsored interview series, now called TCS+, offers a great way for companies to showcase their offerings and for their executives to be profiled on a leading technology media platform in South Africa.

Where feasible, TCS and TCS+ interviews take place in TechCentral’s studios in Johannesburg to ensure market-leading production values.

For more information about how to get your brand featured on TCS, including advertising and sponsorship opportunities, or for costings to have your company’s executives interviewed on TCS+, please don’t hesitate to contact Natalie Kock for more information.

Subscribe to TechCentral’s shows – for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS – The TechCentral Show, TCS+ or Everything PC please use the links below:

TCS – The TechCentral Show

TCS+

Everything PC