How marketing techniques have changed in a digital world

As the world has digitally transformed, marketing techniques have had to evolve alongside it. The ways in which we consume our information have changed. The days of print led to radio, which led to TV, and now, with the rise of the Web and the connected world, to digital marketing.

And in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the breadth of digital marketing grew and went even further online. In fact, although TV is still a popular and viable advertising medium for many entities, digital marketing allows brands to reach a far broader global audience online.

Moreover, because most consumers have smartphones and do online research on products and solutions before committing, digital marketing strategies have become essential to businesses.

Mobile marketing

In fact, clever businesses around the world are using digital marketing to target their audiences via mobile devices, and they are reaping the benefits. This is because there are currently more mobile devices globally than people, and this number is set to soar.

Because smartphones are all connected, it has become easier than ever for organisations to reach their customers at any time, and from any place.

A whopping 6.9 billion people around the world (or more than 86% of the global population) have smartphones this year, a number that is set to climb to more than 7.3 billion in two years’ time. And because almost all smartphones have Internet access, it is easier than ever for businesses to reach potential customers anywhere, any time.

Targeted marketing

Companies that use digital marketing can target audiences based on factors such as age, location, interests and level of education. They can offer far more personalised experiences by getting to know their customers’ preferences.

In the same way, they can keep existing customers coming back again and again, by offering highly tailored solutions that make the customer feel that they are being listened to.

Higher return on investment

Another compelling reason to add digital to the marketing mix is that the cost per lead with digital marketing is dramatically lower than with traditional marketing. Companies that advertise on social media, use search engine optimisation tools and clever content creation get far more “bang for their buck” and get great results while lowering expenses.

Some companies even offer a pay-per-click (PPC) model, where the advertiser pays a small fee every time one of their ads is clicked. This cuts expenses to a minimum, is highly targeted and offers quicker return on investment.

Never forget social media

According to Statista, in 2023 there will be some 4.89 billion social media users around the world. More than half of consumers discover brands through their social media feeds and connections. Last year, businesses could reach a whopping 1.28 billion users via Instagram, and almost three billion via Facebook. However, LinkedIn, with its nearly 900 million users, may be even more valuable, as it is by far the most popular business-focused platform.

Social media platforms can be leveraged for both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) digital marketing initiatives. Marketers who are active on these platforms and know how to use them can reach broad audiences, grow brand awareness and drive customers to their websites without too much expense.

