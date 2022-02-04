How the Galaxy S21 FE 5G makes multitasking a breeze

If you live the 24/7, on-the-go life, there is a smartphone made for you. Designed with the fan-favourite features of the epic Galaxy S21 Series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a game changer for those who demand a smartphone with performance and power.

You can now experience the real-time, always-connected speeds of 5G1 and in a feature-packed smartphone with pro-grade cameras and stunning, high-quality graphics that only a fast processor and immersive display can provide. Clearly, with the release of the Galaxy S21 5G FE, fans of the epic Galaxy S21 series can expect a well-rounded and accessible 5G-enabled1 smartphone that will impress any multi-tasker.

You can now experience non-stop action with long-lasting batteries2, reinforced with 25W fast-charging capabilities3 so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption. Additionally, now with Galaxy’s latest application processor – the same powerful processor used in the Galaxy S21 series you can take on the day at your epic pace.

Importantly, for the always-on power player, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and the 120Hz refresh rate4, which provides high resolution on a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X display5, is a game changer.

Multitaskers can easily pair their Galaxy S21 FE 5G with other Galaxy devices, like Galaxy Buds2 or Watch4, and effortlessly transition from watching videos on their tablet to taking work calls on their Galaxy S21 FE 5G. This impressive device is also IP68 rated, which means it keeps your phone safe from slashes, drips and up to 1.5 metres of water for around 30 minutes6.

Get ready for breathtaking ways to bring every experience to life through one of the four new, fashionable colour options including olive, lavender, white or graphite, all of which include a stylish haze finish. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G also features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14 9997. Those who choose to buy this much-anticipated device can take advantage of an amazing launch offer including a Free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R4998. For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G click here..

15G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability. 2Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4 370mAh for Galaxy S21 FE. 3Charging with 25W super-fast charger from 0 to 50%. Charger is sold separately. 4Available in 120Hz display setting and in Game Mode 5Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s screen size is 6.4 inches in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 6Galaxy S21 FE 5G is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. 7Price may vary per retailer. 8Ts & Cs apply. Care+ to be activated within 30 days of purchase on https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/. Care Plus promotion valid until 31 March 2022. Screen protection is valid for one incident for the repair of damaged screen within a 12-month period. A repair fee of R999 will be payable per claim. Image simulated. Colour may vary depending on network operator.