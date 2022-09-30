Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition: elegant, high-performance flagship laptop

Flagship laptops are for those who want a machine that doesn’t compromise on anything. What separates a flagship from other laptops is a balance of performance, efficiency, portability and comfort. Its display should be easy on the eyes, bright and sharp enough that you aren’t distracted by jagged edges and visible pixels. It should be powerful for the heaviest tasks, from intensive video editing to advanced gaming. It should be easy and portable to carry and should be able to last all day without needing to be plugged in.

As a force within the conventional PC industry, Huawei is dedicated to building premium and smart flagship laptops, with its creation of the MateBook X Pro Premium Edition for businesspeople who require perfection. Here are a few tips why about the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition is the most elegant high-performance flagship laptop of 2022.

A screen like no other with a 3.1K Real Colour FullView display and an ultra-slim magnesium alloy body

The importance of having a good screen on a laptop cannot be overstated. It is the number one feature to look for in a premium, high-end laptop. The display on the Huawei MateBook Pro Premium Edition exceeds expectations. The 14.2-inch OLED Huawei Real Colour FullView display with 3.1K resolution makes everything look bright and clear. It has a high refresh rate of 90Hz, making every interaction feel buttery smooth. That’s not all. The colour accuracy is so good, with support for both the P3 and sRGB dual colour gamut, that the display is suitable for colour-sensitive tasks such as photo and video editing.

Furthermore, the magnetically controlled Nano Optical AR Layer available on the Premium Edition effectively reduces reflection for greater clarity, even in extremely bright environments. The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition has received TÜV Rheinland low blue light (hardware solution) certification due to its innovative luminous material that reduces the amount of blue light that is harmful to your eyes.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition is a beauty to behold. It sports a skin-soothing metallic body, delivering a unique matte surface and offering a comfortable grip. The Premium Edition of the Huawei MateBook X Pro’s Premium Edition body is made of lightweight and durable magnesium alloy. It has undergone a micro-arc oxidation coating process, which not only increases the hardness and wear-resistance of the product body but also makes it environmentally friendly. The surface of the cover has a unique matte finish that delivers a warm and comfortable touch. The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition weighs just 1.26kg, making it highly portable.

Performance is front and centre

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition is designed to give you the ultimate performance to enable you breeze through your workload. It has the powerful 12th-generation Intel Core processor in its lightweight and stylish chassis and is powered by the advanced Intel Core i7-1260P. The latest generation processor uses a hybrid architecture that efficiently handles complex tasks.

Moreover, the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition allows you to switch to a 30W performance mode when you require the extra boost by pressing the Fn + P keys. This mode assists you to smoothly run multiple complex tasks at the same time. The Intel Iris Xe graphics provide outstanding graphics processing performance, making complex graphics processing effortless and smooth. The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 5.2GHz dual-channel high-speed memory and supports up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSDs.

Take it to the next level with Super Device features

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition takes multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to the Super Device features. These allow you to effortlessly connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them. Simply place your Huawei FreeBuds, mouse, keyboard or speakers in close range to the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition and the laptop will automatically identify the Huawei devices and provide for prompt and easy pairing.

In addition, with the newly launched Huawei Mate Xs 2 the new Huawei MatePad 10.4, 2022 Edition, once you have wirelessly connected your smartphone, you will see its user interface appear on your laptop screen, so you can operate it as if your smartphone and laptop are one device. Access and edit your files and use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously by taking video or audio calls from your smartphone through the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition. You can even use your mouse and keyboard to control your smartphone.

In Mirror Mode, the laptop screen is projected onto the tablet with both devices showing the same content. The tablet can benefit from the laptop’s incredible performance, while the laptop can access the tablet’s stylus, making drawing even easier. With Extend Mode, the laptop display is extended to the tablet, allowing the tablet to serve as an external monitor so you can scroll and browse easily between the two — perfect for making notes during a class or meeting. Finally, Collaborate Mode allows you to share content between the devices via a simple drag and drop, meaning that anything left on one device can easily be transferred to the another.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition can also connect to a Huawei MateView GT monitor, so you can view your work on an even larger screen. The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition also supports multi-device file management and AI search.

A touchpad of perfection

With the MateBook X Pro Premium Edition, Huawei has ensured a premium experience in every aspect of the device, including the touchpad, which responds to your taps instantly. The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition enlarges the multi-gesture touchpad’s control area, improving accuracy and avoiding accidental touch.

Smart video conferencing with AI Camera

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition comes with an HD camera on the top narrow bezel, which integrates the AI Camera features to support the video effects of Beauty, Virtual Background, FollowCam and Eye Contact. In addition, it supports any video software.

Huawei SuperCharge makes it a powerhouse

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition features a 60Wh super-large battery and a compact 90W charger, supporting Huawei SuperCharge. There are plenty of ports, too. The Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition has a 3.5mm earphone jack and two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left. On the right side, it is equipped with two full-function USB-C ports.

What you say matters

To pick up your voice in the best way possible, the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition features a quad-mic setup placed along the laptop’s edges. Algorithms provide outstanding sound pick-up and playback effects, creating a pro-level conference equipment experience.

Uncompromising sound quality with Huawei Sound

The MateBook X Pro Premium Edition is equipped with six speakers. The four woofers feature a back-to-back design to create stunning bass and clear trebles without increasing thickness. The sound system, in combination with Huawei’s Targeted Sound Field technology, brings impressive stereo sound with clear sound layers and a sense of direction.

It’s the coolest laptop

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition can top out at up to 30W (thermal design power, or TDP) output under Performance Mode, running smoothly for long periods of time, achieving the perfect balance between the lightweight, thin body and powerful performance. This is made possible by the advanced Shark Fin fan cooling system, which keeps the surface temperature low.

Where to buy it

For an impressive user experience, get the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition, at Huawei’s official online store, Vodacom and Incredible Connection.

If you are looking for a high-performance laptop that enables you to get more done, using the power of multi-collaboration, then look no further than this newly launched tech innovative PC, the Huawei MateBook X Pro Premium Edition!