Huawei nova Y61 launches in South Africa

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the Huawei nova Y61, the newest smartphone in the Huawei nova Y series. From its most practical features, like its camera technology, to its dashing design, long battery life, fast charging, smooth user experience and reliable quality, the Huawei nova Y61 builds a user experience that fuses technology with fashion.

The new Huawei nova Y61 is an upgrade of the Huawei nova Y60 that was launched in 2021. While the Huawei nova Y61 is similar to its predecessor, it has slight differences: an exquisite new design, a camera upgrade from 13 megapixels to 50MP and a 22.5W SuperCharge, which is a great advance from the 10W SuperCharge of the Huawei nova Y60.

Get the Huawei nova Y61 here

Comfort-centric user experience with top-notch design

The Huawei nova Y61 is designed with the Star Effect and when placed under light, the back panels glow exquisitely. The structural design of the smartphone is inspired by modern architecture. In addition to its grand design concept, the delicate yet minimalist design gives the device a modern touch. The proportioned surfaces on both sides of the middle frame make the overall body slim enough for a comfortable and easy grip.

Level-up your smartphone camera experience with 50MP AI triple camera

One of the Huawei nova Y61’s biggest highlights is the 50MP AI triple camera. The three rear lenses are led by the 50MP main camera, allowing you to take high-res photographs with crystal clear details and ideal brightness. The second rear lens is the 2MP depth camera. This camera works in tandem with the 50MP main camera to produce well-lit aperture photographs that highlight the subject and their features in full clarity, enriching the layers of the image capture, and creating a bokeh background that will not contrast too harshly against the main subject of the shot. Finally, the third lens would be the 4cm macro camera, which allows users to explore a microscopic world beyond their perception.

22.5W Huawei SuperCharge for all your mobile work and entertainment needs

The Huawei nova Y61 is powered by a 5 000mAh battery, which can support fuss-free heavy use: up to 9.5 hours of gaming, 25 hours of phone calls, 13.5 hours of Web surfing and 13.3 hours of video streaming. In addition, the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge charges much faster than competing products in the same category. The Huawei nova Y61 also has a smart battery capacity assistant. Through the built-in detection algorithm, it can intelligently detect the battery capacity, identify the status of the battery and send out battery capacity reminders to the end user.

6.52-inch HD+ display

The Huawei nova Y61 features 8x ultra high-resolution touch control and smooth screen dimming control for a smoother and seamless user experience. You can adjust the screen brightness to your desired level to read and browse, while enjoying the Eye Comfort Mode. Whether you are in a low-light environment or a bright setting, the Huawei nova Y61 can automatically adjust the screen brightness.

Get the Huawei nova Y61 with an impressive, exceptional camera qualities, powerful SuperCharge features and an immersive display.

For only R3 299, you can purchase the new Huawei nova Y61 smartphone from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers.