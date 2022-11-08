Continuous load shedding returns

After earlier saying it would only implement load shedding in the 4pm to 5am window this week, Eskom has now reverted to all-day power cuts.

Stage-2 load shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday “until further notice”, the state-owned utility said in a brief statement on social media.

It said the renewed power cuts were needed because of a breakdown of a generation unit at the Duvha power station as well as a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.

“Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” the company said. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media