Huawei’s Digital QuickODN helps operators build FTTH networks faster

The fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) industry is developing rapidly in South Africa, especially since last year’s pandemic outbreak, with demand for home broadband connections continuously growing.

Top local operators such as Openserve and Vumatel are accelerating their fibre construction. However, passive fibre infrastructure network planning efficiency, long construction periods and high O&M costs are the three main challenges for operators’ FTTH development strategies.

Huawei’s QuickODN (Pre-connectorized ODN) eliminates the need for splicing from end to end. DigitalODN allows for precise and visualised resource management. Huawei’s DQ ODN solution helps operators address the key challenges in full-fibre network construction, including low efficiency, large investment and difficult management. Using this solution, operators can quickly build a visualised and manageable full-fibre infrastructure network, accelerating all-optical transformation.

Huawei Digital QuickODN (DQ ODN) was awarded Intelligent Fibre Deployment Solution of the Year at the Broadband World Forum 2021 (BBWF 2021) awards ceremony, thanks to its innovations in accelerating optical distribution network (ODN) deployment as well as visualised and digital resource management.

Free of splicing from end to end: The QuickODN solution uses single-core, dual-core and multi-core pre-connection technologies with low insertion loss. The networking is flexible and adapts to multiple network construction scenarios, such as full-process pre-connection FTTH and P2P integrated service access networks. The QuickODN solution significantly simplifies ODN construction, improves the construction efficiency by 70%, shortens time to market by 30% and reduces total cost of ownership by 15%.

Precise and visualised resource management: The DigitalODN solution performs big data modelling and analysis on the network management platform and uses innovative optical iris and all-scenario AI technologies to automatically identify key feature changes in optical signals as the signals pass through ODN links. In this way, the ODN link topology and loss become visible and manageable, and resource statistics become accurate in the long term, helping operators make precise investments in ODN construction. This technology does not affect services or change the passive features of an ODN. As such, it requires no manual intervention. In addition, this solution can work with Huawei’s service provisioning and fault locating platform to implement fast service provisioning and accurate fault locating, greatly reducing O&M costs for operators.

The Huawei DQ ODN solution is widely recognised in the industry and has been applied in multiple projects worldwide since it was launched. In Africa, the solution has been put into practice on tens of thousands of lines of operators in South Africa, Angola, Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana and other countries.

It is estimated that this solution will be used every year in the future to build more than 10 million ODN lines worldwide. Huawei is committed to making innovations in the ODN industry to help operators build full-fibre infrastructure networks more efficiently and economically, simplify network management and facilitate ongoing commercial success.