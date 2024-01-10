IEC warns of WhatsApp impostor promising to influence election results

The Electoral Commission of South Africa, also known as the IEC, has warned that an impostor is posing as its chairman, Mosotho Moepya.

The IEC said it first became aware of the impostor two days ago, and has reported the matter to the police for investigation.

“The commission strongly condemns the impersonation of the chairperson as this has the potential to damage the reputation of the institution and undermine preparations for the 2024 national and provincial elections,” the IEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The impostor is active on WhatsApp using the number 071 553 2922, and the WhatsApp account bears a profile image of the chairperson. In at least two separate incidents, he or she has conversed with unsuspecting leaders of political parties purporting to arrange an unlawful conduct relating to the outcomes of the forthcoming elections,” it added.

The aim of the alleged scammer is monetary gain in exchange for manipulating the outcomes of the 2024 election.

“The commission wishes to reiterate that, given the inherent controls and safeguards in the electoral process, such an arrangement is patently impossible,” the IEC said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media