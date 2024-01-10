The must-see tech unveiled at CES 2024

The 2024 edition of CES – previously known as the Consumer Electronics Show – has offered up a smorgasbord of interesting new technologies, many of them underpinned by artificial intelligence.

From audio solutions to advanced cooking devices, gaming laptops and futuristic televisions, the event left tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Let’s delve into some of the standout announcements and innovations that caught TechCentral’s attention at this year’s show.

Display evolution: Samsung, LG, TCL and Hisense

Display technology took a leap forward at CES 2024.

Samsung unveiled a trio of Odyssey OLED gaming monitors featuring anti-glare technology ahead of CES 2024. These displays are equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 400. Additionally, Samsung’s CES 2024 TV line-up introduces AI-driven features, including advancements in motion, depth and voice enhancement, along with the introduction of a glare-free OLED model.

LG’s 2024 television line-up features an impressive 98-inch QNED model. LG is also ensuring faster smart TV performance. In anticipation of CES, LG has unveiled OLED TVs equipped with advanced AI processors. The Signature OLED TVs boast high 144Hz refresh rates, and promise big improvements in sound and visuals.

This year, LG and Samsung also pushed the boundaries with transparent displays that had everyone scratching their heads and asking, “Why?”

LG kicked things off with a jaw-dropping 77-inch wireless transparent OLED, known as the OLED T. This TV not only boasts an impressive screen size but also flaunts LG’s wireless transmission tech, ditching messy wires and relying solely on a cord for power. To keep those blacks deep and rich, they threw in a contrast screen that gracefully tucks away into a discreet box at the base.

Not one to be upstaged, Samsung threw its hat into the ring with a transparent MicroLED display that stole the show. Samsung didn’t just stop at being bezel-less – it’s downright frameless. And just to rub it in, the company showcased it next to transparent OLED and LCD models, highlighting MicroLED’s unrivalled brightness.

But we’re left with burning questions: what’s the damage to our wallets? And when can we snag one of these futuristic screens? The ball’s now in LG and Samsung’s court to convince us that these displays are more than just flashy and pricey toys.

Hisense is all about giving you massive and super-vibrant TV screens. In December 2023, the company teased the 10 000-nits, 110-inch 110UX MiniLED TV 3. Well, now it has unveiled a 98-inch flagship ULED X model and a 100-inch QLED TV. The 100-inch model is expected to be a wallet-friendly giant-screen option. Basically, this year it’s all about bigger and brighter TVs from Hisense.

TCL also introduced a colossal, 115-inch MiniLED Quantum Dot TV, showcasing the latest in display technology.

LG DukeBox

The DukeBox combines the functionality of a smart speaker with a stylish, retro design. Inspired by classic jukeboxes, the device goes beyond playing music. It allows users to enjoy movies or create a cosy ambiance with a simulated “fireplace”, featuring visible tubes alongside the flames.

Silent communication with Skyted mask

The Skyted mask is designed to make conversations discreet, even in the quietest environments. The mask, which reduces sound by 25 decibels, ensures your phone calls remain private, even in a library. With its noise reduction capabilities, the Skyted mask provides a unique solution for maintaining confidentiality in public spaces.

Perfecta Grill’s AI-powered Steak Mastery

Seergrills’ Perfecta Grill is an AI-driven cooking device that claims to cook a perfect steak in just 90 seconds. It promises to revolutionise the culinary experience, making steak preparation quicker and more efficient. The Perfecta Grill’s debut at CES 2024 suggests a future where AI takes centre stage in our kitchens.

Sony’s spatial headset for the industrial metaverse

Sony, in collaboration with Siemens, introduced a spatial headset aimed at powering the “industrial metaverse”, a term that sparks curiosity about the potential applications of this technology. Sony’s headset could usher in a new era of spatial-content creation, with funky controllers adding a touch of excitement to the mix.

Asus ROG mini gaming PC

ASUS used CES to unveil its first homegrown NUC (Next Unit of Computing), featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. The ROG-branded mini gaming PC is a compact solution for gaming enthusiasts.

Redesigned gaming laptops from Asus, MSI and Razer

CES 2024 brought redesigned gaming laptops to the fore. Asus’s ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 presented a more sophisticated take on gaming laptops with aluminium chassis and updated specs. MSI’s 18-inch gaming laptops, particularly the Cyborg 14, combine good aesthetics with budget-friendliness. Razer’s showcased stunning screens with its latest Blade line-up, with the Blade 16 sporting the world’s first 16-inch, 240Hz OLED display.

AI integration in vehicles by Volkswagen

Volkswagen used CES 2024 to reveal plans to make its cars more conversational with AI, hinting at a future where in-car voice assistants become more sophisticated. The move aligns with the broader industry trend of integrating AI to enhance user experiences within vehicles. Mercedes-Benz also introduced a new conversational AI agent for its vehicles.

AMD, Intel and Nvidia’s latest chips

AMD brought AI to its Ryzen 8000G desktop chips, challenging Intel in the process in what is expected to be the year of the “AI PC”. AMD introduced the Radeon RX 7600 XT, too, targeting entry-level 1440p gaming and positioning itself against Nvidia’s latest offerings.

Intel, meanwhile, unveiled its complete 14th-generation CPU line-up at CES, including a 24-core processor designed for laptops.

And Nvidia revealed the latest members of its GeForce RTX 40 graphics processing unit (GPU) chips. The newcomers – the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super GPUs – offer slightly faster performance, targeting AMD’s budget-friendly high-end cards. Nvidia is also pushing its new cards’ usefulness for on-device AI tasks as the company tries to position itself as a leader in the market for AI PCs.

Future-ready wearables and smart devices

CES 2024 wasn’t just about big gadgets; it also featured many new wearables and smart devices. Unistellar’s smart telescopes promised to simplify backyard astronomy, while ViXion01 glasses aimed to reduce eyestrain by handling focusing automatically. Mojawa’s bone-conducting headphones with AI running coach and Philips’s smart deadbolt, a device that unlocks a door by looking at your palm, added to the diverse range of products unveiled at the event. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media