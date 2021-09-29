In jab at Apple, Microsoft welcomes Epic Games onto its platform

Microsoft has said it will allow Epic Games, Amazon.com and other firms to integrate their app stores into the technology giant’s marketplace, giving more options to third-party developers.

The Redmond, Washington-based company also said it would not take a cut from app developers’ revenue, when the apps manage their own in-app payment systems.

“Microsoft is again leading the industry forward with Windows, now an open platform with an open store,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted.

The move comes as Epic Games and Apple have been locked in a legal dispute since last year when the Fortnite creator tried to get around Apple’s 30% fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.

Developers have long criticised Apple’s commissions of between 15% and 30% on many App Store purchases, what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process. — Reported by Niket Nishant and Subrat Patnaik, (c) 2021 Reuters