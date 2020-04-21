Interview: Mimecast's Brian Pinnock on malware threats in the Covid-19 era - TechCentral

Brian Pinnock, director of sales engineering in the Middle East & Africa at Mimecast, joins TechCentral for a wide-ranging discussion on the security implications of the Covid-19 lockdown.

With millions of people working from home, securing remote workforces has suddenly become an imperative and a big challenge, especially for companies that haven’t traditionally had large numbers of employees working offsite for an extended period of time.

According to Pinnock, cybercriminals have quickly adjusted their attack vectors and methodologies to take advantage of the situation. In the podcast, he explains how the crooks are trying to take advantage of people during this uncertain period in history, especially with many employees working outside the protection of the corporate firewall.

How can organisations better protect their remote workforces? What attack vectors should they be aware of and be defending against?

The Mimecast Brand Exploit Protect team identified nearly 60 000 new coronavirus websites in a two-week period, most of which were malicious.

Pinnock explains how Mimecast helps protect users against these threats.

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.