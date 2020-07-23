IoT.nxt executives on tackling the skills crisis - TechCentral

Skills in the IT industry are in short supply and have been for decades. But the skills shortage in the Internet of things (IoT) arena is even more acute.

In the fourth and final in a series of interviews with IoT.nxt, TechCentral is joined by the company’s chief digital officer, Francois Volschenk, and its head of business development and operations, Terje Moen, to discuss the challenge.

In the podcast, Volschenk and Moen talk about:

How the skills shortage is affecting IoT.nxt;

What the company is doing to address the problem, including the creation of an academy to drive skills development around IoT;

How the academy will work in practice;

The company’s relationship with the University of the Free State and the Belgium Campus ITversity in Pretoria; and

The work that IoT.nxt is doing in ensuring upliftment of people through skills development programmes.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.