iPhone 13 South African prices revealed

iStore, the electronics retailer owned by South African Apple distributor Core Group, has revealed the local pricing for the new iPhone 13 models.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at R21 499 for a 128GB model, while the iPhone Pro Max 128GB fetches R23 699. These are prepaid prices and consumers can opt to pay these off by signing contracts with the mobile operators.

The devices are available for pre-order, with shipment — and general availability — expected on 8 October.

Apple announced the new iPhone models in a live-streamed event last month. It unveiled four iPhone 13 devices, including a new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and Pro and Pro Max models.

The phones, which are similar to last year’s iPhone 123 series, offer camera and screen upgrades, including 120Hz-refresh displays. The updates are, however, small compared to previous model changes.

Full pricing details for the new iPhone 13 devices are:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB: R14 999

R14 999 iPhone 13 mini 256GB: R17 299

R17 299 iPhone 13 mini 512GB: R21 599

R21 599 iPhone 13 128GB: R17 299

R17 299 iPhone 13 256GB: R19 399

R19 399 iPhone 13 512GB: R23 699

R23 699 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: R21 499

R21 499 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB: R23 699

R23 699 iPhone 13 Pro 512GB: R28 699

R28 699 iPhone 13 Pro 1TB: R32 999

R32 999 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB: R23 699

R23 699 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB: R25 899

R25 899 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB: R30 899

R30 899 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB: R35 299

As in previous years, trade-ins of older models are also available, subject to model and condition of the device. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media