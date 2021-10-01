Huawei Watch 3 Series takes wearable technology to the next level

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch 3 Series, its most premium smartwatch range yet, to the South African market. Consisting of the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, the series runs on the next-generation HarmonyOS 2 smart operating system, which integrates different smart devices into a unified ecosystem, resulting in users experiencing a truly digital lifestyle.

The Huawei Watch 3 series introduces a face made with ultra-curved 3D glass, which is not only brighter, but is also anti-glare, anti-fingerprint, and scratch resistant. The body is made with heavy-duty titanium that can withstand even the harshest of South African conditions while still looking sleek and luxurious.

The timeless aesthetics of the Watch 3 Series belies its powerful hardware and software support. Huawei has incorporated a 3D and particle engine, video decoding capabilities, and iGraphics’ rendering engine to deliver a responsive and feature-rich smartwatch. This gives users the ability to use 5-10s short videos from their phone and turn their watch face into something truly unique.

The all-new chipset on the Huawei Watch 3 Series provides precise GPS location services. This ensures fitness enthusiasts can more accurately track their health, go through different training modules, and even automatically send alerts if they have fallen. The Watch 3 Series boasts 6GB of memory to store apps and music, independently from a smartphone.

Moreover, these standalone capabilities extend for further use outside of Huawei mobile phones. By activating the eSim capabilities of the Watch 3 Series, users can send and receive phone calls and text messages, and even mirror their phones. The real-time synchronisation between phone and watch makes it effortless to switch between devices, even if the phone runs out of battery.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro can achieve a five-day long battery life in smart mode, and 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode, while the Huawei Watch 3 supports a three-day long battery life in smart mode and 14 days in ultra-long battery life mode. Regardless of the model chosen, users can be confident that their Huawei Watch 3 is a companion that will be with them all day long and help them manage their digital lifestyles far more efficiently than in the past.

However, this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. There are still many incredible features packed into the Huawei Watch 3 Series that users can explore. Be sure to check out things like smart screenshot, smart game assistant and others, including the workout guides, breath reminders and hand-wash detection.

Pre-order the Huawei Watch 3 or the Huawei Watch 3 Pro, priced from R7 299, between 1 and 6 October and get a free pair of Huawei Bluetooth Buds and an additional watch strap.