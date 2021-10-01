Analyze Consulting named Workday Advisory Services Partner

Analyze Consulting has been named a Workday Advisory Services Partner. Workday, which is listed on the Nasdaq in the US, is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

As a Workday Advisory Services Partner, Analyze Consulting will focus on advising customers in a number of areas surrounding the adoption of Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Adaptive Planning.

Workday Financial Management, Workday HCM and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility, along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change.

Analyze Consulting will help our customers to maximise business value and unleash the true power of Workday

Analyze Consulting focuses on the interplay between people, process and technology. In partnership with Workday, Analyze Consulting is well placed to best advise its clients to make the right choices that ultimately result in realising business value.

As one of Workday’s first Advisory Partners in the region, Analyze Consulting will support clients with their Workday deployments by providing specialist advisory services that will complement the offerings of Workday Services Partners. The areas of client support include strategy, the business case for change, vendor evaluation and selection, business requirements and business process analysis, quality assurance, change management, project delivery management, and ultimately, value realisation.

Making business better

“As a Workday Advisory Services Partner, our mission is to make businesses better, allowing them to thrive and grow,” said Reyer Meihuizen, co-founder and chief financial officer at Analyze Consulting. “Workday shares our values, especially our focus on people, and so we are well placed to better achieve our goal of realising measurable value for clients.”

“This is the beginning of an important partnership with Analyze Consulting to help more customers digitally transform their finance, HR and planning processes,” said Zuko Mdwaba, regional country director at Workday. “As one of our first advisory partners in South Africa, the team at Analyze Consulting will help our customers to maximise business value and unleash the true power of Workday.”

About Analyze Consulting

Analyze Consulting is a niche management consulting firm, specialising in business process improvement and implementation, solving complex business challenges through the appropriate use of people, process and technology. It works closely with clients to uncover complex business problems or identify the opportunities that they can leverage. It co-creates solutions by harnessing the expertise and knowledge of both parties, its proven methodologies, and tailored solutions.

Since 2008, its team of consultants has served clients across five industries and completed over 80 projects with a 98% client satisfaction score.

For more information, please contact Reyer Meihuizen on [email protected] or visit Analyze Consulting.