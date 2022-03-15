IT Ecology extends partnership with Keysight Technologies

IT Ecology, a leading software testing consultancy, has announced that it has become a premier partner of New York Stock-Exchange-listed Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. As a premier partner with Keysight, IT Ecology can expand its high-quality test portfolio and services to include Keysight’s network visibility, performance and security test solutions.

IT Ecology provides clients with test engineering consulting services and a wide range of supporting delivery services and accelerators to support their digital transformation initiatives. For the past five years, IT Ecology has been a local reseller of Keysight’s Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform, an AI-driven test automation DAI platform that allows organisations to perform intelligent validation testing on any device, operating system or browser at any layer. IT Ecology will continue to bring innovative solutions to customers’ application test automation and monitoring challenges using Keysight’s Eggplant DAI, and will expand its offerings to provide greater visibility into a network’s impact on applications with these Keysight solutions:

A network security test solution that allows users to verify the stability, accuracy, and quality of networks and network devices. By simulating real-world legitimate traffic, distributed denial of service (DDoS), exploits, malware and fuzzing, this solution validates an organisation’s security infrastructure, significantly reduces the risk of network degradation and increases attack readiness.

Network emulators that bring real-world network impairments into the test lab to allow enterprises and service providers to effectively test the performance of new vendor equipment as well as introduce new protocols and applications in a controlled lab environment.

Network performance monitoring solutions that offer active network performance monitoring to measure user experience across a network and applications in real time, proactively detect, diagnose and fix performance problems, and validate deployments by simulating live network traffic.

The Vision portfolio of network packet brokers that provide real-time visibility into network data to monitor application performance and quickly quantify threats from within and outside of a network.

With ever-changing systems, an increasing focus on faster delivery and a global skills shortage in technical skills, IT Ecology’s test engineering experts coupled with Keysight’s market leading solutions, form an extremely powerful proposition for many organisations. Both companies have a strong commitment to customer service and quality, which brings a natural synergy with support organisations on their journey into test engineering.

“We are pleased that IT Ecology clients will now be able to benefit from the power of Keysight’s network visibility and network test solutions to enhance their network testing and security initiatives on their digital transformation journey,” said Toby Marsden, vice president of global alliances at Keysight Technologies. “Our solutions will help IT Ecology customers boost productivity, improve efficiency, and enhance software stability and effectiveness.”

“We are excited to announce the extended partnership with Keysight to advance our test engineering portfolio of solutions and services,” says IT Ecology founder and director Dirk Loosen. “Many believe that change is the only constant, when in reality the rate of change is continuously accelerating. Significant tech drivers of change in business include 4IR technologies and wider AI adoption, while typical generational changes include demanding real-time convenience and growing social distrust. These, coupled with a global skills shortage — even more pronounced in South Africa — drive businesses to require a higher degree of automation of all test and monitoring to ensure we test more, in less time, more often and with greater accuracy. With Keysight’s application and network testing and visibility solutions, complemented with IT Ecology specialist services, we believe we are geared to assist our customers with these challenges.”

About IT Ecology

Founded in 2004, IT Ecology made it its mission to provide technical testing and monitoring competencies to the sub-Saharan African market that excel at delivering against unique customer requirements. Our low staff turnover ensures that vital experience and IP remains in the organisation while fostering a culture of learning for newer team members. Coupled with a can-do attitude, our team has delighted our customers again and again, exceeding expectations. Customers call upon IT Ecology as the solution thinkers and advisers.

For more information, visit www.itecology.co.za or visit the company’s page on LinkedIn.