ITBusiness brings elastic Yellowbrick Data Warehouse capabilities to SA customers

IT and Business Services (ITBusiness), a company in the KID Group, has become the premier certified Yellowbrick Data Warehouse partner in Africa.

US-based Yellowbrick Data Warehouse, described as the only modern enterprise cloud data warehouse, is built on an open, cloud-native architecture that runs anywhere – multi-cloud and on-premises – within a single, unified management plane.

Chris Pallikarides, MD of ITBusiness, says the partnership with Yellowbrick provides customers in Africa with a new technology option for data fabric deployments.

As leading local data warehouse and BI experts in South Africa, ITBusiness sees organisations increasingly grappling with taking advantage of distributed data in real time, he says. “We see a growing need for organisations to power critical business outcomes in a shorter timeframe. Using Yellowbrick as the foundation for a data fabric, enterprises can deliver against demanding business needs for data, while eliminating complexity, reducing risk and predictably managing costs.”

The partnership also supports Yellowbrick’s strategy to enable the African market to experience the benefits of a simplified cloud experience for data scattered across multiple clouds and on-premises.

Allen Holmes, vice president of business development and partner alliances at Yellowbrick, says: “Yellowbrick continues to win and serve companies across all industry sectors. Our partnership with ITBusiness not only expands our global footprint, but also further diversifies our reach across industries in Africa. Yellowbrick’s multi-cloud approach and ITBusiness’s enviable reputation as data experts are a powerful combination that meets the needs of local enterprises and helps African organisations fully realise the value of their data.”

As the premier certified Yellowbrick partner in Africa, ITBusiness will deliver consulting and migration services for businesses on-premises solutions as they look for a pathway to the cloud.

“The Yellowbrick platform, a true elastic data warehouse, is a great technology that can meet both on-premises and cloud requirements. With our partnership, we can meet increasing demands through the collaboration of the engineers of both companies, along with our deep industry and business knowledge and experience,” Pallikarides says.

Leveraging a distributed data cloud

Yellowbrick’s adoption of open-source, open standards compatibility with both traditional on-premises and modern cloud-based ecosystems, and their separation of data storage from processing, differentiates them, and the businesses who use them. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse solution helps organisations overcome the challenges of data silos, legacy data warehouses, inflexible vendors and poor-quality open-source technologies.

Yellowbrick, a massively parallel (MPP) SQL relational database, allows organisations to run analytics in real time in multiple public/private clouds and on-premises simultaneously. The Yellowbrick architecture enables organisations to run up to petabytes of data for thousands of concurrent users.

Yellowbrick customers enjoy immense operational simplicity through workloads that run 10x to 100x faster per node compared to their legacy or cloud data warehouse; agility through elastic scale; ease of use; and an identical experience across the various cloud ecosystems.

Yellowbrick differs from the other players in the market in that customers’ data resides in their own cloud accounts, with no third-party security risks to worry about. Yellowbrick also delivers built-in high availability and replication for disaster recovery, no forced upgrades and a stellar global support team to unblock any challenges 24×7, with both on-demand billing, as well as subscriptions for economies of scale and predictability. Yellowbrick offers the highest concurrency and query performance in the industry, across complex, mixed workloads with real-time and historical data. This results in the lowest cost per query.

Whether moving to the cloud or staying on-premises, legacy technology from vendors such as Cloudera, Oracle, SAP IQ, Netezza or Teradata is replaced faster and easier with Yellowbrick. Migrate incrementally, at your own pace, with rich automation for discovery and porting. Yellowbrick’s massive ecosystem of both traditional on-premises and cloud-based integration, AI and BI vendors make interoperability and migration easier than ever.

Pallikarides says: “Data is too critical to get wrong. With Yellowbrick, ITBusiness guides clients through a cross-organisational process designed to free their data, cut costs and drive revenue by improving their operations and assisting them to make more informed strategic decisions.”

About ITBusiness

IT and Business Services (ITBusiness), part of the KID Group of companies, is a solution development and professional consulting company that provides end-to-end Data Management solutions with measurable business impact.

Boasting a 20-year track record and a level-2 BBBEE accreditation, ITBusiness is geared to support any industry’s data requirements. Organisations including MultiChoice, Investec, Access Bank, Hollywoodbets and many more trust and leverage ITBusiness industry expertise and best-of-breed technologies to unlock key insights in their data.