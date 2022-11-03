Jayson O’Reilly appointed MD of CYBER1 Solutions

CYBER1 Solutions is pleased to announce that from 1 December 2022, Jayson O’Reilly will be taking over from Mike Brown as the company’s MD.

O’Reilly has more than 24 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, and previously fulfilled the role of cyber risk manager for DRS and Cyber1 Global. He has vast experience working alongside customers to help solve their most pressing security challenges and brings a wealth of knowledge to the company.

During the course of his career, he has dedicated his time to understanding how attack vectors within organisations have evolved, to gain a true understanding of what cyber resilience looks like for each organisation he engages.

O’Reilly is assuming this new role during a time of consolidation and rebranding, and according to chief operating officer Vivian Gevers, the appointment is in line with the company’s strategy of putting customers at the heart of everything it does. “Our customers are asking for more innovation and more thought leadership, and we are constantly having to re-evaluate the value we are bringing to our clients to ensure they receive exactly that.”

Gevers says the company’s ability to focus more on its customers means understanding their weaknesses and getting to know their businesses better. “Every decision, as with this one, we have taken is to ensure we carry on providing the best service to our customers. By understanding our clients and their adversaries through precision and actionable intelligence, we aim to constantly inform their decisions and help them build a dynamic security posture.”

With cyberattacks on the rise, and ever more complex and multidimensional, Gevers says all companies need an experienced cybersecurity partner to tell them who they are up against, when and why they are being attacked, and how to accelerate their response on every level.

Tremendous asset

O’Reilly’s experience and expertise spanning cybersecurity advisory, thought leadership, strategic development, innovation and execution will be a tremendous asset to CYBER1 Solutions’ customers, partners, and investors. “He has been instrumental in helping guide our customers around the world on what is required to operate successfully in an ever-growing and complex threat landscape,” she says.

“We have every confidence that Jayson is the ideal choice to carry on doing exactly that, and offer guidance to global clients on security investments, services, strategy and making security a business enabler to rapidly address the evolving global threats they face today and in the future. We are very excited about him playing a pivotal role in the way CYBER1 Solutions can further help our customers to thrive, grow and face security challenges with confidence,” Gevers adds.

O’Reilly says: “We know there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach when it comes to cybersecurity, and ticking boxes does not secure any business, which is why at CYBER1 Solutions we challenge the norm. Our aim is to root out the gaps in our customers’ environments and find a way to close them. We verify and validate that their resilience capabilities are able to protect their businesses, by challenging the way that threat actors behave in their environments, and employ the right technology, at the right time to keep their data safe and secure.”