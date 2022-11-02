TC|Daily | TV white spaces – the current state of play, with Keith Pitout

Television white-spaces (TVWS) spectrum – the gaps in the frequencies used by terrestrial TV broadcasters – has long been seen as a way of bringing affordable Internet to even remote areas.

But what’s happened with the various TVWS initiatives in South Africa?

Keith Pitout, a leading local expert on the subject and chief technology officer of Indigo Broadband, joins TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio to unpack the latest developments – and to explain why he believes TVWS has a bright future ahead of it, despite some early hiccups.

In this episode of TC|Daily, Pitout covers:

What TVWS is and how it works;

Why it’s so affordable to deploy and who will benefit from its roll-out in South Africa;

The trial TVWS projects that took place in South Africa;

The CSIR’s involvement, and why it’s been key;

The regulations developed by communications regulator Icasa;

The commercial TVWS projects now being rolled out in South Africa; and

What comes next for TVWS, both from a business and technology perspective.

Don’t miss a great discussion about an important technology for bridging the digital divide in South Africa.

