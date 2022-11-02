    NEWSLETTER

    TC|Daily | TV white spaces – the current state of play, with Keith Pitout

    What’s happened with the various TV white-spaces spectrum initiatives in South Africa? Indigo Broadband's Keith Pitout unpacks the latest developments in this episode of TC|Daily.
    Indigo Broadband’s Keith Pitout

    Television white-spaces (TVWS) spectrum – the gaps in the frequencies used by terrestrial TV broadcasters – has long been seen as a way of bringing affordable Internet to even remote areas.

    But what’s happened with the various TVWS initiatives in South Africa?

    Keith Pitout, a leading local expert on the subject and chief technology officer of Indigo Broadband, joins TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio to unpack the latest developments – and to explain why he believes TVWS has a bright future ahead of it, despite some early hiccups.

    In this episode of TC|Daily, Pitout covers:

    • What TVWS is and how it works;
    • Why it’s so affordable to deploy and who will benefit from its roll-out in South Africa;
    • The trial TVWS projects that took place in South Africa;
    • The CSIR’s involvement, and why it’s been key;
    • The regulations developed by communications regulator Icasa;
    • The commercial TVWS projects now being rolled out in South Africa; and
    • What comes next for TVWS, both from a business and technology perspective.

    Don’t miss a great discussion about an important technology for bridging the digital divide in South Africa.

