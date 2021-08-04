LanDynamix helps Henry Schein Dental Warehouse improve customer experience

LanDynamix, one of South Africa’s leading ICT managed services companies, has completed a project aimed at assisting Henry Schein Dental Warehouse to improve its IT performance and telephone quality, which in turn translates into greater efficiencies and enhanced customer service.

Henry Schein Dental Warehouse is a leading South African-based distributor of high-quality healthcare solutions to dental professionals in private practice and state health facilities.

LanDynamix designed a system architecture that aimed to improve quality of service with voice prioritisation to ensure that calls are both clear and uninterrupted.

We service dental practitioners and hygienists across Southern Africa, and our call centre is a vital tool for us

“We service dental practitioners and hygienists across Southern Africa, and our call centre is a vital tool for us. Outbound calls are necessary to reach out to existing and potential customers, while inbound calls relate to orders or customer questions. As we are continuously striving to increase our customer service, we decided to elevate the quality of our calls ,” said Leigh Spamer, MD of Henry Schein Dental Warehouse.

‘Enormously improved’

“The LanDynamix team developed and implemented a solution that has enormously improved call quality. We can hear the difference and see it in the response from customers, even when we are working remotely.”

When LanDynamix took over Henry Schein’s telephony, it was already providing IT support, including backups, connectivity and security.

According to Ethan Searle, LanDynamix senior technology adviser, companies are increasingly dependent on IT and networking to operate effectively, even though IT is not their core business.

“By providing everything as a managed service, LanDynamix ensures our customers never lose management focus on their real business and benefit from a fixed monthly price and expert support. Simply put, we run the IT, leaving our customers to focus on running their businesses. The solution we designed for Henry Schein Dental Warehouse means they will benefit from improved IT performance as well as high-quality telephony,” he says.

“The LanDynamix team really impressed us with their professionalism and the way they identified with our business’s ambition to improve,” says Spamer. “Their communication throughout was excellent, making it an integral process for us — overall a great customer experience for us as a company that has also led to improved customer service for South Africa’s dental professionals,” she says.

About LanDynamix

LanDynamix provides cybersecurity solutions and managed services in the South African ICT arena. Our areas of specialisation include remote support and monitoring, as well as management. Our security operations centre delivers globally competitive levels of protection to our customers’ businesses. We use these services and solutions to operate our clients’ technologies for them; protect them from security breaches; and consequently free them to focus on core business and growth. LanDynamix is able to maximise clients’ competitive advantage, while minimising down-time, risk and costs. For further information, please visit www.landynamix.co.za.