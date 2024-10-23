TCS | Lesaka’s Lincoln Mali on the fintech opportunity in South Africa

Lincoln Mali has been at the helm of Lesaka Technologies Southern Africa, a fintech with a sizeable footprint in Southern Africa’s informal markets, since 2021.

One of his main tasks has been to turn the company’s finances around by reigning in business units that were haemorrhaging cash in the past. Lesaka’s latest set of financial results suggests he’s making progress.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Mali speaks to TechCentral’s Nathi Ndlovu about:

Lesaka’s latest financial results, breaking down each of the group’s key business units;

The resilience of Lesaka’s loans business;

The importance of data analytics in driving Lesaka’s merchant lending business;

The impact of the turn in the interest rate cycle;

How the digitisation of cash is progressing in the informal market;

Lesaka’s acquisition strategy, including the recent blockbuster purchase of Adumo; and

The rationale behind Lesaka’s primary listing on the Nasdaq in the US (it has a secondary listing on the JSE).

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

