Load shedding returns - stage 1 for now - TechCentral

Eskom will implement rotational power blackouts beginning at 5pm on Wednesday after the state-owned electricity monopoly failed to bringing generating units back online.

The stage-1 load shedding will last until 10pm, Eskom said.

It said it has 14.7GW of generation capacity currently offline, with a further 2.2GW not available due to planned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working to return more generators to service as soon as possible. Should the generators not return as expected, further load shedding might be required during the week,” it said. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media