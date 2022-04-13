Load shedding situation deteriorates further

At first it had planned to cut the power at night only. Now Eskom has said it will implement continuous load shedding until 5am on Friday.

Eskom had been expected to lift load shedding at 5am on Wednesday but changed tack.

“The extension of load shedding is caused by the failure of additional units and the continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service three generating units at Camden power station and two generating units at Tutuka power station,” the troubled state-owned electricity utility said.

“Overnight a generation unit each at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed while 240MW of power imports from Mozambique were interrupted, exacerbating the supply constraints.”

Three generation units were returned to service at Matla, Grootvlei and Camden power stations.

"Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require further load shedding."