Load shedding suspended as generation picture improves

Progress in bringing generation capacity online, coupled with low weekend demand, means Eskom will no longer implement load shedding on Sunday as previously communicated.

The state-owned utility had said on Friday that it would implement rolling blackouts on both Saturday and Sunday between 4pm and midnight due to plant breakdowns. The picture has now improved, it said in a statement issued at 10am on Sunday.

“Due to much-improved generation capacity and the lower weekend demand, as well as a full recovery in emergency generation reserves, stage-2 load shedding has been suspended for this afternoon,” it said.

“While we are able to suspend the load shedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load shedding may be required.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media