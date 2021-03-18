Load shedding suspended for Zulu king's memorial - TechCentral

Eskom said late on Wednesday evening that it will suspend load shedding on Thursday between 10am and 2pm “to allow the nation to mourn the passing” of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“In order to allow the nation to participate in the memorial service of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, Eskom has decided to suspend the implementation of load shedding,” Eskom said in a statement.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load shedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated.” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media