Eskom said on Wednesday it would extend scheduled blackouts into Thursday as breakdowns continued to weigh on the system.

The stage-2 power cuts, already in their second day, would be implemented from 9am to 10pm on Thursday, Eskom said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that constraints on the power system were likely to persist for the rest of the week. — Reported by Emma Rumney, (c) 2020 Reuters