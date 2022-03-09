Mac Studio: Apple’s beastly new desktop

Apple has unveiled a faster silicon chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple’s move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.

The new Mac Studio desktop starts at $1 999 with the new M1 Max chip, or $3 999 for a “fused” M1 Ultra chip.

“Apple silicon strategy is the key highlight,” said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research. “Apple is scaling the portfolio of its in-house semiconductor capabilities to power a broader set of richer devices from affordable iPhone SE to the most powerful product Mac Studio.”

The M1 Ultra is made by connecting two M1 Max chips and is eight times faster than M1 chips. Its first use will be in the creative professional-focused Mac Studio computer.

Apple will offer two versions of the Mac Studio, one with the M1 Max chip and the other utilising the M1 Ultra chip.

Apple also debuted a new monitor called Studio Display that can be paired with any Mac, including Macbook Air and MacBook Pro models, and which is priced at $1 599.

Apple shares closed down just over 1% on the day. — Reuters