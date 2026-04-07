Maidar Secure, Strike48 bring agentic AI to the SOC

Maidar Secure, a provider of managed security services and security operations centre (SOC) solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Strike48, developer of what it describes as the industry’s only truly agentic security operations platform, allowing organisations to detect and respond to threats at machine speed.

“This partnership represents a bold step forward in redefining how organisations approach cybersecurity,” said Robert Brown, CEO of Maidar Secure. “By combining our managed security and SOC expertise with Strike48’s agentic AI and offensive security capabilities, we are delivering a truly proactive and intelligent security model.”

“This collaboration allows our customers to move beyond traditional defence towards predictive, adaptive and resilient cybersecurity that drives real business value and trust in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Partnering with Strike48 allows us to elevate the cybersecurity services we provide to our clients

As cyberthreats continue to grow in sophistication, businesses require more than reactive measures, the companies said. The partnership allows clients to benefit from a seamless integration of human expertise and AI-driven security, including continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, real-world attack simulations and AI-powered autonomous response.

“Partnering with Strike48 allows us to elevate the cybersecurity services we provide to our clients,” said Nick Houze, engineering team lead at Maidar Secure. “With the integration of agentic AI, we can detect, predict and respond to threats faster than ever before, helping organisations stay ahead of attackers and strengthen their cyber resilience.”

Faster, smarter, proactive

Strike48 is already transforming Maidar Secure’s SOC, delivering faster, smarter and more proactive cybersecurity, the companies said. Client requests that once required multiple specialists and hours are now resolved in minutes, while analysts are upskilled with AI guidance, reporting is automated and incident response accelerated.

A standout use case is employee-reported phishing: by building a knowledge base of past cases, a dedicated phishing investigation agent can automatically triage alerts, flag threats and escalate only when needed, dramatically reducing analyst workload and improving response times.

Strike48’s agentic AI acts as a proactive digital security operator, continuously analysing threat patterns, simulating attacks and autonomously recommending and executing response actions. Combined with Maidar Secure’s SOC and managed services expertise, the offering ensures organisations are protected with both cutting-edge technology and human oversight, the companies said.

“Maidar Secure is bringing the power of agentic solutions to its comprehensive security operations offerings, providing its clients with an unmatched combination of AI and human expertise,” said Tim Leehealey, vice president of corporate strategy and operations at Strike48. “Together, we deliver a next-generation cybersecurity solution that is adaptive, intelligent and capable of countering modern threats before they can cause harm.”

The partnership provides a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-powered threat detection and autonomous response via agentic AI; advanced threat monitoring and SOC services; penetration testing, red teaming and adversary simulation; vulnerability management and risk assessment; and compliance and governance support.

The strategic alliance underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering proactive, innovative and scalable cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by businesses across Africa.

The partnership is already delivering measurable impact for Maidar Secure’s clients, the companies said. AI-assisted support accelerates analyst capability, reporting and data analysis are automated and incident response is streamlined. Penetration tests and simulated attacks that previously took hours can now be triaged and remediated in minutes, while SOAR automates routine responses. Beyond cybersecurity, the RFI Responder Agent leverages past knowledge to streamline business processes, ensuring speed, consistency and accuracy across the organisation.

“A client request that traditionally required multiple specialists and hours to resolve was completed in minutes, showing the true power of AI-assisted SOC operations and the tangible value we deliver to our customers,” a Maidar Secure spokesman said.

About Maidar Secure

Maidar Secure is a leading cybersecurity provider offering a full suite of managed services, including SOC, compliance, cloud security, data protection, application security, endpoint security and network security. The company empowers organisations to secure their digital environments and achieve operational resilience. Learn more at www.maidar.io.

About Strike48

Strike48 is the agentic log intelligence platform that combines complete log visibility with AI agents that run investigations, automate detection engineering and orchestrate response – at machine speed, 24/7. A product brand from Devo Technology, Strike48 is headquartered in Boston in the US. Learn more at www.strike48.com.