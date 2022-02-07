Managed mobile APN: More control over your business connectivity

Have you ever thought about how your mobile device connects to the Internet? As a consumer, you may not be too interested. However, as a business managing hundreds or thousands of mobile Sims at the same time, you might want to know the answer.

The technology is called “APN”. APN stands for access point name — the gateway that connects the mobile network to the Internet. It shows the identity of your mobile carrier, so the device knows which network to connect to.

Consumer devices will, by default, connect to the Internet via a public gateway. These are designed to provide reliable Internet access for normal use. But some business connectivity requirements, such as Internet-of-things devices and deployed company devices need more control over where data is routed and how much of it can be consumed.

For such requirements companies typically look at a private APN. Since it does not use the open Internet, a private network can be more secure and allow all users to consume data from a central shared data pool.

Traditional private APNs are provided by mobile networks but have specific limitations that include limited customisation, fixed-term data pool commitments, no real-time Sim quota management and are typically limited to a single mobile network. Because of this, many businesses are using a managed private APN to better control their mobile data connectivity. This “APN-as-a-service” offering gives companies the flexibility and tools to take control of their mobile connectivity.

There are many reasons why your company may adopt a managed APN in 2022. Let’s have a look at the top five:

Security: With a managed APN, subscribers are only visible to other devices on the same subnet and IP ranges. Furthermore, all mobile data can be routed and limited to only specific destinations. Custom firewalls can be configured to only allow access to specific business applications.

Connectivity: With multiple carrier partners, companies have access to dual local or roaming mobile networks on the same APN, with Sims from all networks consuming from a central shared data pool – there's no need to manage private APNs from multiple mobile networks.

Cost management: Managed APN offers a cost-effective mobile connectivity solution thanks to Sim quotas, competitive pooled data pricing from 8c/MB and the ability to aggregate usage across Sims and across networks.

Control and monitoring: On a managed APN, you can add or remove Sims as needed and set individual Sim quotas to automate instant Sim disconnections when the usage limit is reached. Detailed reporting and analytics provide insights into your mobile connectivity spend.

Flexibility: It's hard to predict the future. A managed APN does not require long-term data commitments. Buy pooled data as and when you need it. It also allows using APN data on prepaid Sims — great for projects where contract Sims are not ideal.

