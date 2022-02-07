Join the Evotel podcast fibre conversation

Fibre network operator Evotel has started a podcast covering a range of subjects around fibre to the home. New podcasts are available each week on Mondays on the Evotel website, or listeners can choose their favourite podcast app here.

“We felt that it was time to join the podcast revolution, using the opportunity to educate people about fibre. It is important to have an ongoing conversation about fibre and the benefits of having fibre to the home. The podcast is the perfect vehicle to personalise the communication and share our successes, introduce the team to customers, and answer frequently asked questions,” says Bradley Bekker, head of brand at Evotel.

The short podcasts are easy to listen to and are divided into three types of content:

The Evotel Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) podcast deals with a wide range of topics from why we need fibre to how Evotel decides where to roll out fibre. Each FAQ podcast is dedicated to one specific topic. See it as a short, focused and insightful conversation about something that matters. You won’t be wasting your time or be fed irrelevant information you don’t need or want.

The Evotel 20 Questions podcast has proved to be very popular. This is where you are introduced to the Evotel team, their view on things and what makes them tick. The first 20 Questions session saw Bekker introduce and chat to the future host of the 20 Questions podcast, Jonathan de Lange, Evotel's social media coordinator.

The Evotel News podcast is the third type that covers how Evotel has made a difference in people's and communities' lives, bringing fibre to their doors and through their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) efforts. These are the feel-good stories that show exactly what Evotel fibre can offer and allow you to do, as well as accentuate the values Evotel believes in and lives by. This podcast gives a shout-out to service providers and local contractors in the areas where Evotel installs fibre and includes conversations with the charity organisations that the company supports.

The podcasts, apart from the 20 Questions, are hosted by well-known media personality Jon Gericke of SAfm fame and produced by Pint Size Media.

“Podcasts are a fantastic opportunity for companies like Evotel to tell their stories. It allows listeners to hear content on demand in their time and at their pace. For a brand, it provides another distribution channel to share their expertise, thoughts and conversations relating to their brand. It’s a way to easily share information on subjects that can be listened to on-demand, in the car or cooking dinner, for example.

“It sparks thought and conversations on the subject and can be listened to whenever you have a few minutes to learn a bit more about the company, what it does and what it can do for you — no long and winding spiel to get the facts,” says Janet Gericke, director at Pint Size Media.

Listen to the Evotel podcast on your favourite podcast channel or listen on its website. When you simply don’t have the time to read up about fibre, just listen to the Evotel podcasts and hear the latest ins and outs from the experts. Follow the Evotel podcasts on your favourite podcast app now to not miss out!

About Evotel

Evotel is an open-access fibre-to-the-home network infrastructure provider, delivering a stable and uncompromised network to all the homes in a suburb. Evotel works in partnership and with the support of the community and the local municipality. They have an experienced and passionate team who are dedicated to the services that they provide. For more, visit www.evotel.co.za or find the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn on Instagram.