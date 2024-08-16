Meta’s Threads is getting some big updates

Meta Platforms’ Threads is rolling out new features it says will make the social network more useful for businesses and digital creators.

Threads users can now view data that provides insights into post metrics and follower demographics, and can write multiple drafts of posts, Meta said in a blog post.

Another feature allowing users to schedule multiple posts days in advance is coming soon. The updates are being added to Threads’ web platform first and will eventually roll out on the mobile app.

We’ve been consistently evolving Threads to address the biggest pain points people face

The X competitor recently reached its one-year anniversary, and Meta is aiming to lure more users with better tools. The new features in particular could attract creators and businesses, which depend on data detailing the demographics and engagement of their audiences.

“We want Threads to be a place that inspires conversations and helps people, businesses and creators connect around their interests,” the company said in the blog. “We’ve been consistently evolving Threads to address the biggest pain points people face.”

Threads was launched last July in reaction to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, which the billionaire renamed X. As of July, Threads had 175 million monthly active users. — Alicia Clanton, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP