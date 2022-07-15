Mteto Nyati joins Telkom board

Mteto Nyati, a former CEO of MTN South Africa and until recently group CEO of Altron, has joined the board of Telkom as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

He will be appointed as a member of the board’s remuneration and nominations committees from next month, Telkom said.

The company made the announcement on Friday in a filing to investors that also revealed a big shake-up of its board, including the resignation of four directors and the appointment of four more.

The following independent non-executive directors will step down from the Telkom board on 24 August:

Navin Kapila;

Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook;

Kholeka Mzondeki; and

Rex Tomlinson.

The following people have been appointed to the board with immediate effect, also as independent non-executives:

Brian Kennedy, a financial services industry expert who spent years in senior roles at Nedbank;

Prudence Lebina (subject to confirmation), who is CEO of TriAlpha Investment Management, a specialist fixed-income investment house;

Mteto Nyati, who, apart from his leadership roles at MTN and Altron, also previously headed Microsoft South Africa and held senior positions at IBM in both South Africa and Europe;

Ipeleng Selele, an entrepreneur with a wide range of interests and who specialises in foreign market entry strategies and execution, particularly in the maritime field. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

Now read: New Telkom CEO has no interest in buying Cell C