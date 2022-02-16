MTN Group to unveil new corporate identity – pictures

MTN Group is readying a huge overhaul of its brand identity, changes taking place outside its Fairland, Johannesburg head office have revealed.

The telecommunications group’s iconic signage on the corner of 14th Avenue and the N1 freeway – its head office address – has been replaced with a new corporate identity and logo that shows off a simpler design.

Gone is the white, yellow and red lettering in favour of an MTN logo surrounded by an oval, not dissimilar in shape to a rugby ball. (MTN South Africa is — probably coincidentally — the headline sponsor of the Springboks.)

The new-look branding forms part of the group’s ‘Ambition 2025’ strategy

The world “Y’ello” is emphasised in white below the MTN logo om the 14th Avenue hoarding. TechCentral understands that MTN will be de-emphasising the “Everywhere you go” tagline that it has used for many years.

Nompilo Morafo, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN Group, confirmed the changes to TechCentral. She said the new brand will be rolled out from 27 February, which will coincide with a marketing campaign.

She said the new-look branding forms part of the group’s “Ambition 2025” strategy, which is aimed at creating “leading digital platforms for Africa’s progress”.

The new look is “aligned to our evolution from a telecommunications company to a technology company underpinned by one simple and consistent yet striking brand”, Morafo said.

“Our commitment and focus to accelerate Africa’s progress sees MTN revealing a refreshed brand identity and campaign from 27 February. The campaign is inspired by the insight that doing is a bridge between can and done, because all progress comes from action.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media