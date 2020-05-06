MTN re-opens stores nationwide - TechCentral

MTN South Africa said on Wednesday that it has re-opened all of its 410 stores nationwide, but trading hours will remain limited for now.

The company said about 80% of its stores began trading on 1 May, with the rest opened for trading by 5 May.

“Limited trading hours, a strictly controlled shift system, two metre social distancing barrier markings and regular health checks are among the key proactive measures MTN has put in place,” it said in a statement.

“Safety is of paramount importance and we ask all customers going into our stores to please adhere to the protocols in place to help them, and our employees, to stay safe,” MTN said.

Stores will close at 5pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends. Limited support personnel will be allowed in each store

Additional actions include limiting the number of items than can be touched in the store. All display items, including handsets, accessories, starter packs and deal booklets will be removed from the front of the store and touchscreens will be switched off.

Biometric devices will be sanitised with alcohol swabs before and after every use, and employees will not be required to handle customer bank cards.

Employees will be provided with hand sanitisers, reusable masks and face visors. Employees’ temperatures will be monitored daily, using infrared thermometers, and vulnerable staff — for example, those who are pregnant or have chronic health conditions — will continue to work from home.

Two shifts

Two store shifts will be implemented to alternate between working in-store and working from home.

The company said customers are encouraged to continue using its online services, rather than visiting a retail outlet, where possible.