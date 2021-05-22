Musk tweets support for crypto over fiat - TechCentral

Elon Musk is again tweeting about technology and cryptocurrencies, and this time he’s clear on where his support is at.

In a thread started by Musk himself comparing magic to technology where someone asked what he thought about people “who are angry at you because of crypto”, the Tesla CEO tweeted that the “true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter.”

Bitcoin rose after Musk’s post to trade at US$38 150 as of 12.27pm London time.

Musk has made similar comments before, including in December when he tweeted that “bitcoin is almost as BS as fiat money”. In February, he elaborated to say that “when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere”.

Earlier in the week, Musk had tweeted that he won’t be selling any dogecoin and he also posted a cryptic image of a dollar bill with a Shiba Inu dog replacing the face of a former US president.

Bitcoin ended the week in volatile territory after a new warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The earlier selloff on Friday hit bitcoin believers still fuming after one-time proponent Musk did an about-face and criticised the token for its energy usage. — Reported by Tiago Ramos Alfaro, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP