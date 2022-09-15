New Fujitsu Stylistic tablet offers flexibility, robustness and convenience

Fujitsu has introduced the Stylistic Q7312 two-in-one detachable tablet, combining the benefits of tablet mobility and notebook productivity. Its flexibility, robustness and convenience make it ideal for commercial environments from the warehouse to the shop floor – and even for all-weather outdoor use.

Fujitsu’s popular Stylistic tablet is powered by the latest 12th-generation Intel processors and adds Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It now also supports LTE (cat 12) and introduces eSim functionality for maximum mobility.

Robust enough to be used anywhere

As well as office use, the semi-ruggedised Stylistic Q7312 is designed for production and outdoor environments. Its robust, IP42-compliant housing has reinforced corners to protect against knocks, and there are port caps to protect the interfaces from spills and dust. Users on the move can add a silicon-like TPU cover with a hand strap, shoulder strap and an integrated flip-out stand.

Convenience

The two-in-one tablet has a detachable keyboard. Its generous, 13.3-inch screen means A4 documents can be displayed at full size, making them easier to read – and the pen allows for on-screen signatures to be added to digital documents quickly and securely. The housing features a built-in garage where the pen is conveniently stowed and charged inductively, within seconds.

The Stylistic Q7312 starts at just 800g. With up to 10 hours of battery runtime, it offers ultimate portability and flexibility. For customers upgrading from previous Stylistic versions, the Q7312 is compatible with a raft of accessories from the prior generation.

Lean, agile and secure

The device allows users to work safely from anywhere, anytime, without compromises. Built-in security features include an integrated infrared camera with Windows Hello support, a fingerprint sensor and a smartcard reader. There is also a built-in Kensington lock slot.

Pricing and availability

The Stylistic Q7312 is available to order immediately via Fujitsu and its resellers. Pricing depends on specifications.

About CoCre8 Technology Solutions

CoCre8 Technology Solutions was born from Fujitsu South Africa, which transformed its operating model within the region. The South African investment consortium has acquired the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% locally owned entity as of 1 April 2020. CoCre8 achieved a level-1 B-BBEE rating and looks after Fujitsu’s interests in South Africa and English-speaking Africa by being the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for the region.

CoCre8 is able to fulfil its digital transformation mandate by partnering with vendors and solution providers to ensure that it is able to best serve its customers. CoCre8’s go to market is focused on direct touch with clients but fulfilled via the channel. This approach enables the best of both worlds where the customers’ challenges are understood and addressed first-hand, while fulfilling through partners to respect the channel. CoCre8 invests in the channel by providing training, marketing and service backing.