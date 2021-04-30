New iMac, iPad Pro and AirTags - South African pricing revealed - TechCentral

South African Apple fans can expect to pay at least R26 000 for Apple’s new M1-powered iMacs, while the new iPad Pro line-up will start at R14 000 and rise rapidly from there.

iStore, the Core Group-owned Apple retailer in South Africa, revealed the pricing for many of the new products Apple unveiled last week at its April product launch event. The US tech giant unveiled a range of new products, including AirTags designed to help people keep track of items like keys.

iStore said one AirTag will cost R499, while a four-pack will cost R1 899. That compares to US$29 for an AirTag in the US.

The new iPad Pro with Apple’s M1 silicon starts at R13 999 for a 128GB, 11-inch pre-ordered model and rises quickly to R41 999 for a 12.9-inch model kitted out with 2TB of storage. (Models with higher storage — the iPad supports up to 8TB — are not listed by iStore for pre-order.)

The new M1-powered iMac is also available for pre-order, with a 256GB base model going for R25 999. Prices rise to R33 999 for a model with 512GB of storage.

iStore, which is also taking pre-orders for the newly announced purple iPhone 12, didn't say when the pre-orders will be shipped to customers.