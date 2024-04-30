Next on TCS Legends: Softline co-founder Ivan Epstein

TechCentral is excited to announce that Ivan Epstein, the co-founder and former CEO of Softline Group, is the next guest on the popular TCS Legends podcast series, powered by Mitel.

Epstein co-founded the accounting software firm Softline with Alan Osrin all the way back in 1988, in the formative years of South Africa’s IT industry. They were joined two years later by Steven Cohen.

Softline, which was well known for its Brilliant and Pastel accounting software programs, expanded quickly, listing on the JSE in the 1990s and eventually being acquired by the London-listed Sage Group.

But there was a lot more to it – and it’s a fascinating story, not only about a successful South African business, but also the people behind it.

The interview with Epstein is conducted by well South African businessman and investor Duarte da Silva, who was also the first guest on TCS Legends.

Enjoy this brief teaser of the full interview, which will be published on Monday, 6 May 2024.

