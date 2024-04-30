SABC denies SSA is targeting its head of news, Moshoeshoe Monare

The SABC has denied reports that the public broadcaster’s group executive for news and current affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, is being targeted by the State Security Agency (SSA).

Reports that Monare is being vetted by the SSA follow the leak of an audio recording in which ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is heard telling members of the ruling party’s national executive committee that it would “challenge” media houses who spoke ill of the party ahead of the elections.

“The SABC has no evidence to suggest that it is being targeted by the presidency, nor any of its group executives as reported by the media,” the SABC said in a statement on Tuesday.

He has not been asked to go through an unfair second round of vetting and security clearance

“The SABC would like to state that the corporation is classified as a national key point area, and it is a procedural requirement for the public service broadcaster as an accountable institution operating in South Africa to initiate a vetting process on all group executives. Consequently, when Mr Monare was appointed in 2022, the SABC would have made the request to the SSA for him to be vetted.”

Monare has been in his current position at the SABC for two years. According to the company, he did not complete the organisation’s security vetting procedures as stipulated in his contract, only submitting a Z204 security clearance form in October 2022 as part of the process.

“He has not been asked to go through an unfair second round of vetting and security clearance,” said the statement.

Media freedom

But proponents of media freedom have expressed incredulity at the claim that Monare is completing his initial vetting process instead of being coerced into undergoing a second one.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), in conjunction with Media Monitoring Africa, SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition and the Campaign for Freedom of Expression, condemned the SSA’s attempt to vet Monare “yet again”.

“This move by the SSA undermines the fundamental principles of media and editorial independence and freedom of the press,” Sanef and its partners said in a joint statement on Monday. “While the SABC may be deemed critical infrastructure in terms of the Critical Infrastructure Act, the act is focused on the vetting of security personnel and not journalists.”

According to Sanef’s interpretation of the Critical Infrastructure Act, journalists are excluded from the SSA’s vetting procedures, although Sanef has previously urged parliament to stipulate this specifically in the act – to no avail. In spite of this, the timing of the SSA’s request, to vet Monare, weeks before the most contested election in democratic South Africa’s history, has raised further concerns.

“Despite the clear threat to media freedom that the request to vet Monare poses, it is mindboggling and ridiculous that the request should come when the head of news has occupied the position for nearly two years. It is even more worrying that it comes just a month ahead of the elections,” said Sanef.

Sanef and its partners have urged the SABC board to condemn “any interference in its editorial process”.

“The SABC, on the other hand, said it is “important to confirm that Monare consented to the vetting by the SSA when he signed his employment contract”.

Sanef called on communications minister Mondli Gungubele to shield Monare from political interference in light of the upcoming election.

“During an election period, it is even more critical that media are able to perform their duties without fear and intimidation. A politically compromised media is at risk of undermining a credible, free and fair election. We need to ensure, at all costs, that media, and especially the public broadcaster, are protected from any form of intimidation and threat,” said Sanef. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media